Netaji Sapne Me Aaye: Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav says he dreamt of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Hugged him - Watch

Tej Pratap Yadav rode a bicycle to his office in Patna and said that he will try to follow the path paved by Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Bihar minister and son of RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday (February 19) reached his office on a bicycle and claimed that he dreamt of 'Netaji' ( (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and said that late political leader also rode a bicycle with him. 

Addressing a press conference Tej Pratap Yadav said that he dreamt of Vrindavan and Mulayam Singh Yadav appeared in his dreams and he rode a bicycle with him. Yadav said that he wanted to meet 'Netaji' and see his village in Saifai and said that it was the reason why he rode a bicycle to office 'Aranya Bhavan' today.

"I dreamt of going to Vrindavan&saw Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). I then went to Saifai. I told him I wanted to see him and his village. We rode bicycles...I decided to go to Secretariat on a bicycle, save environment&spread Netaji's message..," said Bihar min Tej Pratap Yadav

Earlier today Tej Pratap tweeted about his dream and said that the late Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav hugged him and him. "Today morning on 22.2.2023 I saw late Mulayam Singh ji in my dream. He hugged me and gave me affectionate blessings.. I will try to follow the path shown by him throughout my life… Today I am going to my ministry Aranya Bhawan by bicycle," wrote Tej Pratap Yadav.

