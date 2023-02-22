Netaji Sapne Me Aaye: Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav says he dreamt of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Hugged him - Watch

New Delhi: Bihar minister and son of RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday (February 19) reached his office on a bicycle and claimed that he dreamt of 'Netaji' ( (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and said that late political leader also rode a bicycle with him.

Addressing a press conference Tej Pratap Yadav said that he dreamt of Vrindavan and Mulayam Singh Yadav appeared in his dreams and he rode a bicycle with him. Yadav said that he wanted to meet 'Netaji' and see his village in Saifai and said that it was the reason why he rode a bicycle to office 'Aranya Bhavan' today.

#WATCH | "I dreamt of going to Vrindavan&saw Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). I then went to Saifai.I told him I wanted to see him&his village. We rode bicycles...I decided to go to Secretariat on a bicycle,save environment&spread Netaji's message..," says Bihar min Tej Pratap Yadav pic.twitter.com/Hye3j1t3wV — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

Earlier today Tej Pratap tweeted about his dream and said that the late Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav hugged him and him. "Today morning on 22.2.2023 I saw late Mulayam Singh ji in my dream. He hugged me and gave me affectionate blessings.. I will try to follow the path shown by him throughout my life… Today I am going to my ministry Aranya Bhawan by bicycle," wrote Tej Pratap Yadav.