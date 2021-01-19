हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birthday to be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' every year: Govt

The announcement was made by the Union Ministry of Culture, which said, “To honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation. The GoI has decided to dedicate his birthday (January 23) every year as “Parakram Diwas”.

File image of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Kolkata: In a significant development, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre has decided to celebrate the birthday of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as 'Parakram Diwas' every year on January 23.

The announcement was made by the Union Ministry of Culture, which said, “To honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation. The GoI has decided to dedicate his birthday (January 23) every year as “Parakram Diwas”.

"The people of India fondly remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's unparalleled contribution to this great nation in his 125th birth anniversary. The Government of India has decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji beginning from January 2021 in a befitting manner at the national and international level," the Ministry said.

"Now, in order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on the day of January every year as 'PARAKRAM DIWAS" to inspire people of this country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour," the government stated in its release.

In the recent past, the Government of India has taken several steps towards preserving and conserving the precious heritage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. A museum has been set up on Netaji at Red Fort, New Delhi, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on 23.01.2019. 

A permanent exhibition and a Light and Sound show on 'Netaji' has been planned to be set up at Kolkata in the historic Victoria Memorial building.

In view of the announcement, it is also expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit West Bengal on January 23 to attend Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary celebrations at the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. 

The PM is also likely to visit the National Library located in Belvedere Estate, Alipore, according to the sources. Interestingly, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has announced to hold a ‘padyatra’ on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti.

Tags:
Netaji Subhas Chandra BoseNetaji birthdayParakram DiwasIndiaWest BengalNarendra Modi
