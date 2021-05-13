Netizens applaud CM Yogi Adityanath for steps taken to contain COVID

New Delhi: Saying that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has handled COVID-19 pandemic situation ‘single-handedly’ won’t be sufficient. Since the second wave of COVID-19 began, the Yogi Government has taken several stringent steps to prevent the surge of Coronavirus infection.

The fact is when CM Yogi meets the people of the state in this pandemic situation, they feel the sense of relief and safety. “Ab Sab Acha Ho Jayega,” “Humare Sath Yogi Ji Ka Hath Hai”, these are the words that express the feelings of the public when the Chief Minister meets them in person.

There are more such feelings expressed by the general public on the micro-blogging site Twitter which not only shows the ground reality of CM Yogi helping his people but has also made him the top most trend on Twitter today.

“#UPWithYogiJi” and “#योगीजीकायूपी_मॉडल” are trending on the top as the netizens are lauding Chief Minister’s prompt and proactive approach to deal with this deadly virus. The development-oriented image of CM Yogi has left its impact on Twitter as over 2 lakh people tweeted in support of him.

The Twitter users are lauding the CM for his strategy to curb the spread of the virus in the state and remote areas and for setting up essential public health tools used to stop the transmission.

Not only has he made proper arrangements and sufficient medical aid available for the 24 crore people of the state but over 4.5 crore tests have been performed under the dynamic leadership of one and only CM Yogi.

The World Health Organization has also valued the measures taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government in preventing the spread of the deadly Covid-19 in the remote areas of the state.