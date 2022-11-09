Netizens react to Delhi-NCR earthquake with hilarious memes on Twitter - Check here

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Nepal in the wee hours of Wednesday (Nov 9). With the epicenter in Nepal, strong tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region around 1:57 am. Many Delhiites shared their experiences on Twitter after the tremors ended. Several were awoken from their sleep as the tremors felt across Delhi around 2:00 am. Soon after the earthquake, Delhiites resorted to humour to deal with the earthquake scare. Many shared memes on Twitter about their experience. One social media user joked about the plight of a Delhiite as first he/she had to deal with heavy air pollution and now an earthquake. Take a look at some of the funniest memes here.

Delhi-NCR earthquake reactions:

People from Delhi rushing to Twitter to check if there was an #earthquake minutes ago:-

Everyone in Delhi and NCR be like : #earthquake

Earthquake jolts Nepal

The death toll due to the earthquake in Nepal is at least 6 people as per ANI. According to the National Seismological Center (NSC) of Nepal, the far-west region of Nepal witnessed three tremors - 2 earthquakes and 1 aftershock. It was the third jolt that led to the loss of lives after a house collapsed.

The first quake of 5.7 magnitude was recorded at 9:07 PM (Local Time) on Tuesday followed by another at 9:56 PM (Local Time) measuring 4.1 magnitudes.

