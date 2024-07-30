Netizens Target UPSC Influencers Vikas Divyakirti, Avadh Ojha Rau’s IAS Tragedy

New Delhi: The tragic incident at the esteemed Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Delhi has triggered widespread anger and protests. On Saturday evening, three UPSC aspirants lost their lives due to severe waterlogging in the basement of the coaching center. This calamity has ignited heated political debates and urgent calls for accountability.

Protests and Roadblocks

Since the incident, students have taken to the streets demanding justice for the deceased. They have blocked both routes of Pusa Road near Karol Bagh Metro Station, insisting on strict action against those responsible for the tragedy.

Allegations Against Prominent Coaching Figures

In the wake of the tragedy, prominent coaching figures Vikas Divyakirti, founder of Drishti IAS, and Avadh Ojha have come under fire. Protesters accuse them of exploiting students under the guise of guidance. Social media platforms are flooded with memes and posts slamming Divyakirti and Ojha for their perceived indifference and profiteering at the expense of students' welfare.

One protesting student expressed their frustration, saying, "Vikas Divyakirti and Avadh Ojha, despite being celebrated teachers, have not even tweeted in support of the students. Their businesses thrive on students, yet they continuously feed them false hopes."

The students further alleged that these renowned teachers prioritize philosophical lectures over addressing practical concerns. "Institutes like Vajiram cram 600 students into a single classroom. In case of a stampede, there’s no escape," another student pointed out.

Social Media Backlash

The backlash on social media has been relentless, with numerous posts and memes criticizing the coaching center heads. Students are calling for more responsible behavior and improved safety measures in coaching centers.

Call for Accountability

The tragic deaths have sparked a broader discussion about the safety and management of coaching centers in Delhi. Students are demanding immediate action and stricter regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.

The incident at Rau’s IAS Study Circle has highlighted severe concerns about the safety and management of coaching centers in Delhi. As protests escalate and demands for justice grow louder, it remains to be seen how the authorities will respond to these pressing issues. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for reform and accountability in the educational sector.