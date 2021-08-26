'Never expected this from Gandhiji’s India': Afghan woman MP Rangina Kargar after being deported from Delhi

New Delhi: Just days after armed Taliban militants captured Afghanistan's Kabul, Rangina Kargar — a woman MP from the country was allegedly deported two hours after arriving at Delhi airport. Though, officials at Ministry of External Affairs have claimed that are not aware of the incident involving Kargar.

A report published by the Indian Express claimed that the MP had arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 20 from Istanbul. However, she was not able to clear immigration and she claims she was deported from the IGI airport two hours upon her arrival. Also read | Former Afghanistan minister Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat works as pizza delivery person in Germany, pictures go viral

Kargar stated that she has travelled to India several times in the past on the same passport but this time, she was asked to wait as immigration officials said they will have to consult their superiors, The Indian Express quoted her as saying.

Kargar goes on to say she never expected to be treated this way. “I never expected this from Gandhiji’s India... But in this situation, they have treated a woman and a member of Parliament like this. They told me at the airport, ‘sorry, we cannot do anything for you’,” she said.

Kargar is a member of the Wolesi Jirga holds a diplomatic passport which facilitates visa-free travel under a reciprocal arrangement with India. Kargar is a Turkmen who was born in Mazar-e-Sharif in 1985, and is not affiliated to any political party.

The 36-year-old parliamentarian said that as there are no flights to Kabul and she remains stuck in Istanbul.

