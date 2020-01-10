New advanced, anti-cut fence to be installed at India-Bangladesh border: Sources

New Delhi: The government is in the process of replacing the old fence in the India-Bangladesh border areas. According to sources, the new fencing is advanced and hard to cut which will make it hard for infiltrators to cross the border.

The fence replacement project at the India-Bangladesh border is a pilot project for Lathitila Silchar sector which under construction. Sources have claimed that the cost of the project is Rs 14. 30 crores along 7.18 kilometres of the border fence. Which roughly comes to Rs 1.99 crores for 1 km of fencing.

A similar replacement of fences is also being undertaken at the India-Pakistan border and multiple patches have been replaced already, according to a news report by ANI.

The Pakistan Army and ISI are looking to send as many as 300 terrorists to infiltrate the Indian border to spread terror in Kashmir valley. Among these terrorists are Afghan and Taliban militants. Sources said Indian security agencies intercepted some chatter in which these terrorists were seen speaking in the Pashto language.

Sources have reported that these terrorists will enter the Kashmir Valley during the months of March-April after the snow melts. These militants are right now at launching pads situated at the International Border as well as at the Pakistan side of Line of Control.