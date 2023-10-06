'New Age Ravan Vs Jumla Boy': BJP-Congress Poster War Escalates On Social Media

New Delhi: A heated poster duel has erupted between the principal opposition party, Congress, and the ruling BJP after the saffron party posted an image on the micro-blogging platform X portraying Rahul Gandhi as a 'New Age Ravan'. The BJP's portrayal of Rahul Gandhi as 'Ravan' triggered a strong reaction from the Congress, labelling it as “unacceptable,” ''shameful,” and “dangerous.”

The poster released by the BJP depicted Rahul Gandhi with a bearded countenance and seven heads, resembling Ravana - a character from the epic Ramayana. The BJP's poster also drew a link between the Congress leader and George Soros, a billionaire investor accused of involvement in activities perceived as anti-India. Sharing the graphic on their official social media platform 'X,' the BJP captioned it, "India is in Danger. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat."

The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat. pic.twitter.com/AwDKxJpDHB — BJP (@BJP4India) October 5, 2023

The ongoing poster battle kicked off when Congress shared an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption “The Biggest Liar,” along with another depiction of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit with the caption “Jumla Boy” preparing for an election rally.

Going to hit the election rally soon. pic.twitter.com/GCWWr2bwxi — Congress (@INCIndia) October 4, 2023

The ongoing poster war has sparked a lively discussion on social media, with supporters and critics offering diverse perspectives on its symbolism and intent. It underscores the deep-seated political rivalry and polarization in India's current political landscape.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal criticized the graphic of Rahul Gandhi posted by the BJP, labeling it as "shameful" and alleging that the BJP harbors intentions to harm Rahul Gandhi.

"No words suffice to condemn the 'shameful' graphic on the BJP handle comparing Rahul Gandhi ji to Ravana. Their malevolent intentions are clear; they intend to harm him. He, who lost his grandmother and father to assassinations. They withdrew his SPG protection for petty political gains," Venugopal stated on X.

"After evicting him from his secure residence, they haven't provided another house, despite his request. All of this indicates a meticulously planned conspiracy by the BJP to eliminate their most formidable critic, someone who challenges the very essence of their hate-fueled ideology," the Congress general secretary added. “We will not be cowed down,” the Congress leader emphasized.

As the battle lines are drawn between the two primary parties in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leaders of both factions have escalated their verbal attacks against each other. The poster battle between the two parties is likely to intensify in the months leading up to elections in five states and the general elections.

Both parties had previously employed cartoon strips targeting leaders from the opposing sides on social media.