New Alliance On Horizon? Rahul Gandhi, Kharge In Srinagar For Key Poll Talks

In a crucial development ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, has arrived in Srinagar to negotiate potential alliances with regional parties. Their visit comes amid increased political activity as parties prepare for the elections scheduled for next month.

Upon arrival at Srinagar airport, Gandhi was met with tight security as he proceeded to a private hotel with views of the scenic Dal Lake. He briefly acknowledged the media present, underscoring the significance of this visit.

During their stay, Gandhi and Kharge are expected to conduct several meetings with senior Congress leaders. Notably, Gandhi is set to meet with district delegates at the Radisson Hotel in Rajbagh at 10:30 AM tomorrow to strategize for the upcoming elections.

Sources within the Congress party have revealed that talks are underway for a one-on-one meeting between Rahul Gandhi and National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. The discussions are focused on forming an alliance between the Congress and the National Conference to counter the BJP in the polls. Preliminary talks about collaboration have already taken place.

Congress Jammu and Kashmir unit president Tariq Hamid Qarra stated, "We are open to any party that opposes the BJP and wishes to join us in this electoral endeavor."

However, there are concerns regarding the National Conference's hesitations about including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which could complicate efforts to create a united opposition front.

Sources have indicated that the Congress and National Conference committees have completed their discussions and are awaiting final approval from their high commands. The alliance with the National Conference has been finalized, with the seat-sharing formula based on candidate suitability and their chances of winning. Both parties are advocating for a fifty-fifty seat-sharing arrangement across Jammu and Kashmir.

Gandhi is scheduled to meet with Congress district delegates at 10:30 AM and will address the media at 11:30 AM tomorrow. He will travel to Jammu in the afternoon before returning to Delhi later in the evening.