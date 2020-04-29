हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida

New born baby found abandoned in Noida amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 cases, on Tuesday evening Noida police was informed about a new born baby found abandoned on the side of the road near Sector 122 Prithla roundabout. 

New born baby found abandoned in Noida amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Noida: Amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 cases, on Tuesday evening Noida police was informed about a new born baby found abandoned on the side of the road near Sector 122 Prithla roundabout. 

Passersby had found the abandoned girl, who is barely two-three days old, and called the police. A team from Garhi Chaukhandi post reached the spot and called the child line services. The officials at child line said that the girl has been sent to Kailash Hospital in the city. 

After getting clearance from the district administration, the child line services will take the girl and she will be sent to Mathura Care Center. 

The girl was wrapped in pink towels and left at the pavement on the side of the road. Police said that the people passing by, heard the cries of the baby girl and called up the police. Luckily stray dogs in the area had not attacked the child.

Police claim that someone has took advantage of the lockdown situation and left the baby on the side of the road.

Tags:
NoidaNoida policeNoida baby adandoned
Next
Story

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 29: Delhi's containment zones rise to 100, records total 3,314 COVID-19 cases
Corona Meter
  • 29974Confirmed
  • 7027Discharged
  • 937Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M24S

DNA: People who can accept corona but not the lockdown