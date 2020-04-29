New born baby found abandoned in Noida amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Noida: Amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 cases, on Tuesday evening Noida police was informed about a new born baby found abandoned on the side of the road near Sector 122 Prithla roundabout.

Passersby had found the abandoned girl, who is barely two-three days old, and called the police. A team from Garhi Chaukhandi post reached the spot and called the child line services. The officials at child line said that the girl has been sent to Kailash Hospital in the city.

After getting clearance from the district administration, the child line services will take the girl and she will be sent to Mathura Care Center.

The girl was wrapped in pink towels and left at the pavement on the side of the road. Police said that the people passing by, heard the cries of the baby girl and called up the police. Luckily stray dogs in the area had not attacked the child.

Police claim that someone has took advantage of the lockdown situation and left the baby on the side of the road.