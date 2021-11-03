'If we become lax': PM Narendra Modi warns of 'new crisis' despite record 1 billion vaccination

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 3, 2021) held a COVID-19 vaccination review meet and said that a new crisis can come if we become lax after 1 billion vaccine doses.

During the meeting with district heads having low vaccination coverage, Prime Minister Modi stated, "They say one must never underestimate disease and enemies. They have to be fought against till the very end. So, I would want that we should not bring even a slight laxity."

He added, "Progress made so far is due to your hard work. Every member of the administration, ASHA workers worked a lot, walked for miles and took vaccination to remote locations. But if we become lax after 1 billion, a new crisis can come."

He said that during this biggest pandemic in 100 years, the nation faced several challenges.

"A significant thing in nation's fight against Corona was that we found out new solutions, used innovative methods. You too will have to work more on innovative methods to increase vaccination in your areas," he told the district magistrates of over 40 districts.

Review meet with districts where COVID-19 vaccination could pick pace. https://t.co/TReGpnL3bC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2021

The Prime Minister noted that the vaccination drive needs 'Har Ghar Dastak' approach in order to achieve India's target of vaccinating the eligible population to acquire their safety shelf against this virus.

"From social infrastructure to technology, we need to use everything to make people aware of vaccination and their benefit," the PM added.

"This Diwali let's pledge to get vaccinated and encourage our dear ones to get vaccinated," PM Modi said.

The meeting included districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Most of the districts were majorly from Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya. Chief Ministers of these states were also present on the occasion.

Earlier on October 21, India had achieved the landmark of administering 100 crore vaccine doses.

This is noteworthy that over 78 per cent of India's eligible population has been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while around 38 per cent have received both shots.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 41,16,230 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's vaccination coverage has crossed 107.29 crores, as per provisional reports till 7 am on Wednesday. The Health Ministry stated that more than 14.68 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV