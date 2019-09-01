New governors announced for five states; Kalraj Mishra transferred to Rajasthan, Arif Mohammed Khan gets Kerala

NEW DELHI: In a major reshuffle, the Narendra Modi government on Sunday announced new governors for five states in the country.

According to a statement issued by President Ram Nath Kovind's office, BJP veteran Kalraj Mishra has now been transferred from Himachal Pradesh to Rajasthan, where he replaces Kalyan Singh as the new Governor.

Bandaru Dattatreya replaces Kalraj Mishra in Himachal Pradesh.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the senior BJP leader from Uttarakhand, has been appointed the new Governor of Maharashtra shunting out Vidyasagar Rao.

In Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan, who is known for his relentless crusade against triple talaq, replaced P Sathasivam as the new Governor.

Live TV

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has been made the new governor of Telangana replacing ESL Narasimhan.

The appointments take effect from the dates the new governors take charge of their respective offices.