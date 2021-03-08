'New Kerala with Modi': NDA releases campaign slogan for upcoming assembly elections

Thiruvananthapuram: As the fight over the upcoming state assembly elections heats up, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday (March 7) released its campaign slogan "Puthiya Keralam Modikoppam" (New Kerala with Modi).

The slogan was presented by Union Home minister Amit Shah in the presence of Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi, V Muraleedharan, former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, E Sreedharan, senior BJP leaders in state and other NDA leaders, during a valedictory function of BJP’s Kerala Vijay Yatra.

While speaking at the valedictory function Shah criticised both Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) of doing scams in the state and urged the people of Kerala to give a chance to NDA to develop "God's own country" to be the number one state in the country.

"There is a healthy competition going on between LDF and UDF, not for taking Kerala forward but for doing scams. When UDF comes to power, it commits solar scam and when LDF comes to power, it does dollar, gold scams," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister’s speech was followed by Metroman E Sreedharan, who joined the party recently, address. "I have only one answer to it. I was able to do many projects for the country. Now, at this age too I have the energy to work, which I want to utilize for the development of Kerala. That's why I joined BJP," Sreedharan said.

"After covering 13 districts in the state, today the Vijaya Yatra reached here in state capital. The joining of E Sreedharan in BJP has irked both fronts. Only BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi can save Kerala. People here are seeking a change from the corrupt fronts of LDF and UDF. The reformers have dreamed of a Kerala which is not this Kerala," BJP state president said.

The closing ceremony witnessed a series of additions in the alliance, Kerala People's Party led by actor Devan merged with BJP, actress Radha and former bureaucrat KV Balakrishnan also joined BJP.

