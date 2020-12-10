New laws don't impact MSP system; farmers' unions should consider govt's proposal for talks: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday stated that the new laws don't impact the minimum support price (MSP) system. Replying to whether Centre would consider a new bill on MSP, Tomar said that it has got nothing to do with these laws.

Addressing a press conference alongwith Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Tomar added that farmers' unions should consider government's proposal for talks.

"MSP has got nothing to do with these laws. They do not affect MSP at all. I have explained to and assured the farmers that MSP will continue," said Tomar. He added, "Farmers' unions should consider the government's proposal for talks. We are always ready for further discussions."

"The government wanted to liberate the farmers of the shackles of mandi so that they could sell their produce anywhere, to anyone, at his own price, outside the purview of mandi," stated Tomar.

"We sent a proposal to farmers. Thet wanted that laws be repealed. We are of the stand that govt is ready for open-minded discussions on provisions they have an objection against. Laws don't affect APMCs or MSP. We tried to explain this to farmers," he added.

Tomar asserted, "During the talks, many said that farm laws are invalid as agriculture is State subject and Centre can't frame these laws. We clarified, we have the right to make laws on trade and explained it to them. APMC & MSP are not affected by it."

"It is being projected that the land of farmers will be occupied by industrialists. Contract farming has been going on for long in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka but there has never been such experience. Still, we have already made provision in the Act that agreement under these laws will only be between processors and farmers' produce. There is no provision for any lease or agreement over farmers' land," he said.

"The entire country has witnessed that Swaminathan Commission report came in 2006, the recommendation about MSP at 1.5 times cost of production remained pending till Modi government implemented it," he added.

"Law provides that if farmer and processor enter into an agreement and the type of crops is such that some infrastructure has to be set up on the farmer's land, then the processor will dismantle his infrastructure from thereafter the agreement concludes. If the processor doesn't do it, then the owner of that infrastructure will be the farmer himself. This has been provided in the law," said Tomar.

Goyal said, "There were some concerns that farmers will be forced to sell their produce in the private market. This is completely erroneous, there is absolutely no provision in the law which brings an element of compulsion on any farmer."