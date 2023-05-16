New Parliament Building Almost Ready But No Official Word On Inauguration Yet

NEW DELHI: Final touches are being given to the new Parliament building and it is likely to be ready by the end of this month, sources said on Tuesday. Although there is no official word from the government yet, sources said that it may be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last week of May to mark nine years of his government. "The new Parliament building is almost ready and final touches are being given to it. The building will be ready by May 28," a source said.

Construction of the new Parliament building began two years ago. The new building is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor. Revamping the three-km road from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, constructing a common central secretariat, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave are also part of the project being executed by the Cental Public Works Department.

"The new Parliament building will be ready before the end of this month. However, there is no official date yet for its inauguration," the source said. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in November last year that it was up to the government to select the date of the building's inauguration. In December 2020, Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which will have modern facilities.

The new Parliament building, constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. The tender to construct the new Parliament building was awarded to Tata Projects in September 2020 at an estimated cost of Rs 861 crore and later, the cost rose to around Rs 1,200 crore due to additional works.

The original deadline for completing the project was November last year. To mark the ninth anniversary of its government at the Centre, the BJP has planned a month-long outreach exercise, including a rally by Prime Minister Modi and 51 public meetings by its senior leaders.

The campaign is expected to start from May 30, the day Modi took oath for his second term as prime minister in 2019, and will continue till June 30, sources said. Modi is likely to address a rally on either May 30 or May 31 to kickstart the exercise.