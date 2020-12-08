New Parliament building: PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone on December 10; know cost, size and new additions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in New Delhi's Sansad Marg on December 10. The new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

It will be a landmark opportunity to build peoples’ Parliament for the first time after independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of ‘New India’ in the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022.

The building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular-shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament. Lok Sabha will be 3 times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger.

The interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture. The design plan includes space for a magnificent Central Constitutional Gallery, which will be accessible to the public.

The construction of the building will utilize resource-efficient green technology, promote environmentally friendly practices, generate employment opportunities and contribute towards economic revitalization. It will have high-quality acoustics and audio-visual facilities, improved and comfortable seating arrangements, effective and inclusive emergency evacuation provisions.

The building will comply with the highest structural safety standards, including adherence to Seismic Zone 5 requirements and is designed for ease of maintenance and operations.

The function will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Hardeep S Puri, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

Around 200 dignitaries, including Union Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Secretaries Ambassadors/High Commissioners will attend the function, which will also be webcast live.