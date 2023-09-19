The iconic old Parliament building, symbolizing India's democracy, will enter the annals of history today. The new Parliament House will begin its journey with the auspicious blessings of Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi. Prior to moving to the new building, a special program will bid farewell to the old structure, which has witnessed India's rich parliamentary legacy and historical moments.

To mark this transition, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a bulletin. As per the bulletin, all MPs will gather for a group photo session at 9 AM, to be held in the old building.

A Special Ceremony in the Central Hall

Following the photo session, a special ceremony will take place in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building at 11 AM. After its conclusion, Prime Minister Modi will walk to the new building. During this symbolic walk, he will hold the Constitution, followed by all ministers and MPs. All MPs will enter the new building with new identity cards. The Lok Sabha proceedings in the new building will commence at 1:15 PM, while the Rajya Sabha proceedings will begin at 2:15 PM.

Distinguished Leaders in Attendance

Prominent leaders, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, will be present during this transition.

Sharing Parliamentary Journey Experiences

During the Central Hall program, distinguished individuals like Meenakshi Gandhi, who holds the record for the longest-serving MP in the Lok Sabha, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and Shibu Soren, who has spent considerable time in both houses, will share their experiences. This event will also reaffirm India's commitment to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The old Parliament building has borne witness to numerous historic events and India's democratic journey for over 96 years. It was inaugurated by then Viceroy Lord Irwin on January 18, 1927. The building has seen India's transition to independence, the challenges of the Second World War, the adoption of the Constitution, and the passage of several crucial bills, some of which have been historic and contentious.