हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Population Control Bill

New population control policy won't help, see what happened in China: Nitish Kumar

Kumar said that that forcible acts may not work in the country compared to awareness and self decisions of common people.

New population control policy won&#039;t help, see what happened in China: Nitish Kumar
File Photo

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said the new population control policy recently implemented by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, will not work.

Kumar said that this law would not help to control the population of any state or country.

"I am continuously advocating that educating the females is the only way to control the population," Kumar says while indicating that forcible acts may not work in the country compared to awareness and self decisions of common people.

"Uttar Pradesh has endorsed population control policy from China but everyone knows what happened in China. The birth rate will be controlled only after the education of women. When women become educated, awareness about the population automatically comes and the population will be controlled accordingly," Kumar said.

"Some educated people may be exceptions and give birth to several children," Kumar said, without taking the name of his old rival Lalu Prasad Yadav who has 9 children.

Also Read: 'Population control bill likely to imbalance communities,' VHP on UP government’s proposed one-child policy

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Population Control BillNitish KumarUttar Pradesh Population bill 2021
Next
Story

IMD says failure by numerical models in prediction of monsoon advance over Delhi rare, uncommon

Must Watch

PT7M37S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; July 12, 2021