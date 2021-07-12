New population control policy won't help, see what happened in China: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said the new population control policy recently implemented by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, will not work.

Kumar said that this law would not help to control the population of any state or country.

"I am continuously advocating that educating the females is the only way to control the population," Kumar says while indicating that forcible acts may not work in the country compared to awareness and self decisions of common people.

"Uttar Pradesh has endorsed population control policy from China but everyone knows what happened in China. The birth rate will be controlled only after the education of women. When women become educated, awareness about the population automatically comes and the population will be controlled accordingly," Kumar said.

"Some educated people may be exceptions and give birth to several children," Kumar said, without taking the name of his old rival Lalu Prasad Yadav who has 9 children.

