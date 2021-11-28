New SOPs for international flights likely, check highlights from MHA meeting on Omicron- 5 points

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday (November 29) convened an urgent meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country as the threat of the new Omicron variant, which is said to be highly contagious, augments.

Chaired by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the panel issued some fresh guidelines to be followed pan India in the wake of the Omicron variant scare.

Here are the highlights from the MHA review meeting on COVID today:

The Centre will review SOP on COVID-19 testing, surveillance of international passengers, especially from countries identified as 'at risk' category.

Genomic surveillance of samples for COVID variants will be further strengthened and intensified in view of the Omicron scare

With the evolving Omicron scenario, the Centre will review the decision to resume commercial international flights.

Airport and seaport health officials will be sensitized for strict supervision of COVID testing protocol

Closer watch on COVID hotspot and emerging pandemic situation within the country will be maintained.

The review meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with top health officials to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country amid Omicron fears.

The WHO on Friday classified Omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus that was first detected in South Africa, as a ‘variant of concern’. Several Southern Asian and European countries have already reported cases related to the new variant.

