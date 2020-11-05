New stand-alone restaurants don't need tourism department's approval, says Delhi government

New Delhi: In a sigh of relief amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital has announced to discontinue a scheme under which approvals were needed from the Tourism department to open a stand-alone restaurant in Delhi.

"In terms of decision taken by the Hon'ble Chief Minister, GNCT of Delhi, in the meeting dated 07.10.2020 regarding Ease of Doing Business for Restaurants, the Voluntary Scheme of Granting Approval to the Standalone Restaurants being implemented by the Tourism Department, GNCT of Delhi, is hereby discontinued with immediate effect," read the order issued by Secretary, Tourism, Manisha Saxena.

"Before June 2003, the scheme for granting approvals to restaurants was implemented by the Union Tourism ministry throughout the country. However, the scheme was discontinued from June 30, 2003, and the states were asked to formulate their own guidelines," added the statement.

"The scheme was adopted by the Delhi Tourism department the same year and was formally launched in 2004 for all restaurants having more than 30 seats," it stated.

Earlier on October 7, the restaurant operators during a meeting with CM Kejriwal had raised the issue of requirement of several approvals, regulations and licences.

Subsequently, in a bid to boost the hospitality industry, Kejriwal had directed officials to remove the hassles to promote ease of doing business for the restaurant industry in the national capital.