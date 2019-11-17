New technologies to be used for construction of roads in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: New technologies will be used for the construction of roads in the national capital, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (November 17). Many old roads will be reconstructed using the new methods.

He further said that the material extracted from the old roads will be used for the construction of new roads which will lead to 30% of cost-reduction in construction work.

The following announcement was made by the Delhi CM while he was inaugurating the construction of 9, 13, 24 and 30 meters roads under Rohini Sector 5, 6,11 16, 17 of Rithala Assembly constituency.

The Delhi CM in his address blamed the previous governments and said, ''The technique was there even before but it could not be used for doing corruption.'' He added that the new technology will curb the problem of imbalance between roads and house in Delhi.

Post-Diwali all the construction works in Delhi were stopped due to the rising level of pollution which became a major health concern for people here. Now that the pollution level is coming to normal the construction works are restarted in the city.