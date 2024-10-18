New Threat To Salman Khan From Bishnoi Gang: ‘Pay Rs 5 Cr...Or Face Fate Worse Than Baba Siddique’

Mumbai Police received a threat via an anonymous WhatsApp number last night, demanding Rs 5 crore to "end the enmity" between gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The WhatsApp message threatened that if the payment was not made, Salman Khan's fate would be worse than that of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was recently murdered, allegedly by members of the Bishnoi gang.

According to Mumbai Police’s statement cited by ANI, the message read, "Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore.” The text further warned, “If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique. Investigation has been started in this matter.”