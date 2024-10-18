Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2808362https://zeenews.india.com/india/new-threat-to-salman-khan-pay-rs-5-crore-to-end-enmity-with-lawrence-bishnoi-2808362.html
NewsIndia
SALMAN KHAN LAWRENCE BISHNOI

New Threat To Salman Khan From Bishnoi Gang: ‘Pay Rs 5 Cr...Or Face Fate Worse Than Baba Siddique’

The threat mesaage said that Salman Khan's fate would be worse than that of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was recently murdered, allegedly by members of the Bishnoi gang. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 08:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New Threat To Salman Khan From Bishnoi Gang: ‘Pay Rs 5 Cr...Or Face Fate Worse Than Baba Siddique’

Mumbai Police received a threat via an anonymous WhatsApp number last night, demanding Rs 5 crore to "end the enmity" between gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Bollywood actor Salman Khan. 

The WhatsApp message threatened that if the payment was not made, Salman Khan's fate would be worse than that of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was recently murdered, allegedly by members of the Bishnoi gang. 

According to Mumbai Police’s statement cited by ANI, the message read, "Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore.” The text further warned, “If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique. Investigation has been started in this matter.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
DNA Video
DNA: Baharich’s Attacker Now to Reveal the Full Story of the Murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Salman Khan Ask Lawrence Bishnoi for Forgiveness?
Dna videos
DNA: Notorious Hamas Commander Yahya Sinwar Killed
Dna videos
DNA: Is Delhi Airport Waqf Board Property?
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar’s Bold Move in Pakistan, shows India’s strength
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Potatoes Seized in Food Safety Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Warns on Demographic Change
DNA Video
DNA: Maid fed the family roti mixed with urine, but why?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK