New Twist In Anju Case: Rajasthan Woman Who Went To Pakistan May Return To India Next Month

Rajasthan woman Anju, who went to Pakistan to meet her lover and later married him, may return to India next month. This was confirmed by her husband Nasrullah. He said that Anju is mentally depressed and wants to meet her kids in India. Nasrullah said that Anju wants to meet her kids and may return to India next month. He said that separation from her kids may further deteriorate Anju's health.

Anju went to Pakistan on a valid visa in July. She deserted her husband and two kids in India. It was said that her mental condition is not good. Anju travelled to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and married her Facebook friend there in July this year. In a rerun of Seema Haider's case, Anju, who hails from Rajasthan, allegedly crossed over to Pakistan to meet her lover. The woman is a resident of Bhiwadi and married with two kids. However, unlike Seema, Anju was granted entry into Pakistan by the authorities on the basis of a visa.

Gaya Prasad Thomas, the father of Anju, had expressed his sorrow and disappointment at his daughter’s actions. “She is as good as dead for the family. She has no right to come back to India. If she returns, then she has to face strict punishment. What she did is wrong and people who do that deserve punishment,” Gaya Prasad Thomas said while speaking to ANI.

Thomas had also said that Anju had no right to take her two children. "We don't have any relations with her (Anju). The moment she left India, we cut off all ties with her. I had never imagined that my daughter could do something like this. What she has done is very shameful," Gaya Prasad had said.

Anju’s husband-- Arvind Kumar had said that before leaving, his wife lied to him that she was visiting one of her friends in Jaipur. Rajasthan Police had taken cognizance of the matter and initiated a preliminary investigation.

Earlier this year, Seema Haider had crossed over into India illegally to move in with her Indian lover, Sachin Meena. The Pakistani national Seema Haidar met her Indian lover over the popular online game PUBG. (With agency inputs)