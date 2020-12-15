New Year 2021: Parties, social gatherings banned in these cities due to COVID-19 - Check complete list

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, the New Year 2021 celebrations including social gatherings and parties have been banned in several cities across India. These bans will remain in place in those cities which are already under night curfew to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Here’s a list of such cities.

Ahmedabad: Since a night curfew is already in place in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, there will be no parties on December 31 this year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control Room) Harshad Patel said police will be deployed across the city to take action against those who will try to break outbreak norms.

According to police, those attending New Year parties before 9 PM must follow all COVID-19 guidelines, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday (December 14) announced that New Year celebrations will not be allowed in Shimla, Kullu, Kangra and Mandi due to COVID-19 pandemic. The state government on Monday extended night curfew in the four districts till January 5.

The night curfew will remain in place from 9 PM to 6 AM in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts. Earlier, night curfew was imposed in these cities from November 23 to December 15.

Meanwhile, the Centre has issued guidelines to all states and union territories for the COVID-19 inoculation drive in anticipation of a coronavirus vaccine against the disease in India.

The government had already announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered first to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to persons above 50 years of age.

This will be followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities based on the evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation, and finally to the remaining population based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability.