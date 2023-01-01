New Year 2023: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and Haryana on first day of 2023

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday morning, the first day of the new year. There were no reports of any injuries or damage. A magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted Delhi and its surrounding areas on New Year on Sunday.

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude was recorded in Haryana's Jhajjar with tremors in Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology said.

Netizens React

The Beginning of 2023 is from an Earthquake,

Let’s shake while celebrating New Year 2023 #earthquake #HappyNewYear #HappyNewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/FVcmU91KfB — Dr. Rosy Siddiqui (@rosyy_tweets) December 31, 2022