New Year 2023: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and Haryana on first day of 2023
An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude was recorded in Haryana's Jhajjar with tremors in Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology said.
New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday morning, the first day of the new year. There were no reports of any injuries or damage. A magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted Delhi and its surrounding areas on New Year on Sunday.
Netizens React
The Beginning of 2023 is from an Earthquake,
Let’s shake while celebrating New Year 2023 #earthquake #HappyNewYear #HappyNewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/FVcmU91KfB — Dr. Rosy Siddiqui (@rosyy_tweets) December 31, 2022
New Year Starts with an earthquake. #earthquake — Aamir Siddiqui (@aamirusiddiqui) December 31, 2022
