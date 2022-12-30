New Year 2023: ’No vehicles allowed from…’ Andhra Pradesh puts up special restrictions ahead of NYE in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: 2023 is just around the corner and as people are gearing up to welcome the New Year, police personnel are ready with all measures to prevent any kind of mishaps. Ahead of the new year celebrations, the administration has put up special restrictions in Andhra Pradesh`s Visakhapatnam, according to an official on Thursday. According to City Police Commissioner, CH Srikanth, no vehicles will be allowed from Park Hotel to Coastal Battery through RK Beach Road between 5 pm to 6 pm the next day and the Telugu Talli flyover will be closed from 6 pm to 5 am on December 31.

The cultural programmes organized in star hotels and public places will be allowed only till 1 o'clock at night, the official said. "Two-wheelers without silencers, triple riding, drunk, and driving are under special surveillance. If intoxicating substances like drugs are found in places where cultural events are held, we will also register a case against the organizers," Srikanth said.

The official informed that the police will conduct drunk and drive tests at more places with more personnel with drone cameras. Police across various states have stepped up security along with running awareness campaigns against COVID and drinking and driving. Other such state police include Lucknow Police, Maharashtra Police, and Delhi Police, among others.

(With inputs from ANI)