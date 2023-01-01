topStoriesenglish
New Year: From Varanasi to Ujjain, devotees perform aarti to welcome 2023

Happy New Year: Morning prayers were performed at Varanasi, Ujjain and Mumbai to start 2023 with almighty’s blessings.

To start 2023 with God's blessings, devotees across India were seen witnessing various ‘aartis’ in various cities. On the first day of the New Year, `Ganga aarti`was performed at Varanasi`s Assi Ghat in the early hours on Sunday. People gathered at the ghat to watch the Ganga aarti. In Ujjain, devotees gathered at Mahakaleshwar Temple to get a glimpse of morning aarti on Sunday.`Bhasma aarti` of Lord Shiva was performed in the early morning hours at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti is believed to be the most special, as it is the only `Jyotirling` amongst the 12 where the Bhasma is applied on the `Shivling`. Hence, it is one of the reasons why people from all across the world come to attend it, according to the Mahakaleshwar priest. 

Meanwhile, morning prayers were also performed at Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple on the first day of the New Year to start the year 2023 with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Devotees thronged Siddhivinayak Temple to watch the morning aarti on Sunday.

Located in the Prabhadevi area, Siddhivinayak Temple owns a special place among Mumbaikars. People thronged at the temple to start the year 2023 with the blessings of Lord Ganesha. 

