New Zealand mosques shooting: PM Narendra Modi writes to New Zealand counterpart, condemns Christchurch attack

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his deep shock and sadness at the loss of scores of innocent lives in the heinous terrorist attack at the places of worship in Christchurch, New Zealand.

In a letter to Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, PM Modi stressed India's strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and of all those who support such acts of violence. He stressed that hatred and violence have no place in diverse and democratic societies.

At least 49 people lost their lives in two mass shooting incident at two mosques, full of worshippers attending Friday prayers in New Zealand`s Christchurch. The attacks were carried out at Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb and is believed to be the worst attack on Muslims in a western country.

According to High Commissioner Sanjiv Kohli, at least nine Indian are believed to be missing after the shooting incident. "As per updates received from multiple sources, there are 9 missing persons of Indian nationality. Official confirmation still awaited. Huge crime against humanity. Our prayers with their families," Kohli tweeted.

"My deep gratitude to members of the community in Christchurch who are working through the night to get updates for us on the victims of today`s dastardly attack. Cant be a better example than this of dedication and solidarity."

Gunmen said to be whites, opened indiscriminate fire at two mosques -- Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Avenue Mosque -- in Christchurch during prayers in what New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said was a terror attack. One gunman live-streamed the shooting at the Al Noor Mosque in a 17-minute video and wrote a manifesto declaring his intentions, saying "it is a terrorist attack".