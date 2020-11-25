New Zealand MP Gaurav Sharma takes oath in Sanskrit, second Indian-origin leader to do so after Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi - Watch

Wellington: Gaurav Sharma, the New Zealand Labour Party MP, on Wednesday (November 25, 2020) became only the second Indian outside India to take oath in the Sanskrit language.

Sharma, the Member of Parliament for Hamilton West, believes that Sanskrit pays homage to all the Indian languages. Earlier in July this year, the Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi became first Indian-origin leader to take the oath of office in the classical language.

Watch:

Kiwi-Indian Labour Party MP @gmsharmanz is the second Indian-origin leader (outside India) to take oath in Sanskrit.

The first was Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi who took oath of office in July this year. @WIONews @sidhant pic.twitter.com/yhfzvBZFHS — Palki Sharma (@palkisu) November 25, 2020

Sharma was also asked by one of the Twitteratis - "Why did he not choose Hindi?", to which he replied, "To be honest I did think of that, but then there was the question of doing it in Pahari (my first language) or Punjabi. Hard to keep everyone happy. Sanskrit made sense as it pays homage to all the Indian languages (including the many I can’t speak).

To be honest I did think of that, but then there was the question of doing it in Pahari (my first language) or Punjabi. Hard to keep everyone happy. Sanskrit made sense as it pays homage to all the Indian languages (including the many I can’t speak) https://t.co/q1A3eb27z3 — Dr Gaurav Sharma MP (@gmsharmanz) November 25, 2020

The Jacinda Ardern-led party's MP said that he speaks multiple Indian languages and wanted to choose a language that would represent a wide range of current languages spoken in India.

"At over 3500 yrs old Sanskrit is the oldest & considered the mother language of many Indian languages that originated frm it," stated Sharma.

Sharma informed that he studied Sanskrit at a small school in a rural part of India.

