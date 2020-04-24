हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorist

Newly recruited terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a newly recruited terrorist from Neehama area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir. Following a tip-off, a police party during a raid apprehended the terrorist at Neehama village. IGP Kashmir confirmed the arrest.

Newly recruited terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a newly recruited terrorist from Neehama area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir. Following a tip-off, a police party during a raid apprehended the terrorist at Neehama village. IGP Kashmir confirmed the arrest.

Police identified the arrested terrorist as Shakir Ahmad Alie son of Mushtaq Ahmad Alie, a resident of DH Pora, Kulgam. “Some arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested person,” he said.

A case in this connection has been filed and further investigations initiated. Alie, according to police had joined terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen on April 14.

Jammu and Kashmir terrorist
