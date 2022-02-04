Newlywed Chennai man files nomination for polls in groom's attire, his bride by his side

Chennai: In what looked like a scene right out of a movie, a newlywed couple arrived at the Alandur Zonal office in Chennai, straight from their wedding venue, so that the guy could file his nomination for contesting the polls. And the best part was that this was not something that was intended or staged. Two very important events in 33-year-old Vinoth Kumar's life happened to fall on Friday, February 4, 2022 - it was the day on which his wedding with S. Rajeswari was fixed and also the last day to file the nomination for the Urban Local Body election, from where he is contesting for the first time. The BSc graduate is contesting in Ward 162 in Chennai's Thillai Ganga Nagar.

Check out the video here:

Aftr tying the knot this mrng in #tiruvallur , newlyweds Vinoth Kumar - Rajeswari skipped celeb & rushed to #Chennai to file the ​former's @BJP4TamilNadu

nomination fr Urban local body #polls Wedding coincided wit last day to file papers.. so they did both#India #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/tOaIpYochy — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) February 4, 2022

A candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a full-time worker of the party since 2014, contesting the polls on the party ticket was a dream come true for Vinoth Kumar. In 2016 too, he was granted a party ticket to contest the polls, but the elections weren't conducted that year. 2022 presented him the next opportunity. "It was only last week that I got the party ticket to contest for the Corporation Councillor post. Our wedding and reception were scheduled for the 3rd and 4th respectively, I wanted to file the nomination well ahead, but things didn't go as planned. Owing to certain delays, only by last night I could complete all the preparatory work to file the nomination," he told Zee Media.



A full-time #BJP worker since 2014, Feb4th also happens to be the day he joined the party.. He says there was a delay in paperwork, hence had to file nomination on last day, which also happened to be the fixed date for his wedding Wife & family fully supportive, he adds pic.twitter.com/usTvYL8oMO — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) February 4, 2022

After tying the knot in Tiruvallur, a district adjoining Chennai, the newlywed couple rushed to Chennai (a drive of over two hours), even skipping some of the mandatory photo sessions and the wedding festivities. Queried about his wife's and family's thoughts about rushing right after the wedding to file nomination, he replied that they were all fully supportive of his decision and wanted him to succeed in his mission. "I feel really rewarded today for my work and grateful to the leadership. It was on February 4, 2014, that I joined the party. And today, eight years later, I have filed my nomination for contesting on the party's ticket, " he shares excitedly.

