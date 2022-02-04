हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chennai

Newlywed Chennai man files nomination for polls in groom's attire, his bride by his side

After tying the knot in Tiruvallur, a district adjoining Chennai, the newlywed couple rushed to Chennai, so that Vinoth Kumar could file his nominations for the polls. February 4, 2022 was the last day for filing the nominations

Chennai: In what looked like a scene right out of a movie, a newlywed couple arrived at the Alandur Zonal office in Chennai, straight from their wedding venue, so that the guy could file his nomination for contesting the polls. And the best part was that this was not something that was intended or staged. Two very important events in 33-year-old Vinoth Kumar's life happened to fall on Friday, February 4, 2022 - it was the day on which his wedding with S. Rajeswari was fixed and also the last day to file the nomination for the Urban Local Body election, from where he is contesting for the first time. The BSc graduate is contesting in Ward 162 in Chennai's Thillai Ganga Nagar.

Check out the video here:

 

A candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a full-time worker of the party since 2014, contesting the polls on the party ticket was a dream come true for Vinoth Kumar. In 2016 too, he was granted a party ticket to contest the polls, but the elections weren't conducted that year. 2022 presented him the next opportunity. "It was only last week that I got the party ticket to contest for the Corporation Councillor post. Our wedding and reception were scheduled for the 3rd and 4th respectively, I wanted to file the nomination well ahead, but things didn't go as planned. Owing to certain delays, only by last night I could complete all the preparatory work to file the nomination," he told Zee Media.
 

After tying the knot in Tiruvallur, a district adjoining Chennai, the newlywed couple rushed to Chennai (a drive of over two hours), even skipping some of the mandatory photo sessions and the wedding festivities. Queried about his wife's and family's thoughts about rushing right after the wedding to file nomination, he replied that they were all fully supportive of his decision and wanted him to succeed in his mission. "I feel really rewarded today for my work and grateful to the leadership. It was on February 4, 2014, that I joined the party. And today, eight years later, I have filed my nomination for contesting on the party's ticket, " he shares excitedly.

 

