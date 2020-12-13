News bulletin Dec 13: Farmers vow Delhi-Jaipur highway blockade on Sunday, 6th phase DDC poll in J&K and other key events

With several important events lined up for today, Zee News brings to you all the important happenings that will take place today on Sunday, December 13. Read the top news headlines and other major updates from across the country to start your day.

Farmers vow Delhi-Jaipur highway blockade on Sunday

Refusing to budge down on their demands, farmer union leaders announced to further intensify their ongoing protests against the three central farm laws. Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border here, farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu also said that thousands of farmers will start their 'Delhi Chalo' march with their tractors from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 am on Sunday. The distance between Shahjahanpur and Delhi-Gurgaon border is around 94 kilometres.

Sixth phase of DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir today

Over 7.48 lakh voters will decide the fate of 245 candidates, including 100 women contestants, in the sixth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The eight-phased maiden DDC elections commenced on November 28 and so far, voters in 190 constituencies, out of total 280 across 20 districts, have registered their choice. While the first phase on November 28 recorded the highest 51.76 per cent polling, the subsequent phases on December 1, 4, 7 and 10 witnessed 48.62 per cent, 50.53 per cent, 50.08 per cent and 51.20 per cent polling, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh to receive rain; temperature to drop

Due to an upper air cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian sea, several parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive rainfall on Sunday (Dceember 12) and such activity is likely to start abating in the western parts, IMD predicted. The minimum temperature in the state is expected to drop in a day or two, PK Saha, a senior meteorologist with India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal office said. The December winter chill is expected to set in by December 15 in the state, he added.

Kamal Haasan to launch election campaign on December 13

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan will launch his campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Kamal Assembly elections from December 13 onwards, the party said. The actor-politician will embark on his first phase of campaign between December 13-16, MNM Vice President, Dr R Mahendran said. During this four-day schedule, Haasan will cover Madurai, Theni, Dindugul, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Kanniyakumari districts, he added.

Ravi Teja's Balega Tagilavey Bangaram song teaser from Krack to be out today

Here’s the much-awaited announcement on the teaser for the second single from Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan’s 'Krack' audio album. Titled ‘Balega Tagilavey Bangaram’, the song teaser will be launched at 10 am on Sunday (December 13). The number has been sung by Kollywood composer Anirudh Ravichander while it has been composed by Thaman. Krack’s first single 'Bhoom Baddal' has received a positive response from the fans. The upcoming Telugu action thriller film has been directed by Gopichand Malineni and features Kollywood actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a crucial role.