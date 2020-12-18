हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India news

News bulletin Dec 18: PM Modi to address MP farmers, Day 2 of India-Australia test match and other top news

Read the top news headlines and other major updates from across the country to start your day.

News bulletin Dec 18: PM Modi to address MP farmers, Day 2 of India-Australia test match and other top news

New Delhi: With several important events lined up for today, Zee News brings to you all the important happenings that will take place today December 17. Read the top news headlines and other major updates from across the country to start your day.

1. PM Modi to virtually address farmers’ conferences across Madhya Pradesh

Farmers protest, farm bills

Amid the continuing agitation by farmers in the national capital against the Centre’s new farm laws, and several rounds of inconclusive talks between the kisan unions and the central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to virtually address many farmers’ conferences in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. PM Modi will address farmers’ conferences to be held across Madhya Pradesh at 2 pm via video conferencing.

2. Delhi Assembly special session continues, House witnesses ruckus on farm bills

Arvind Kejriwal, Farm bills

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi Assembly today rejected all thee farm laws and has appealed Central government that it should take back these black laws. Kejriwal tore the three contentious farm laws during the special session of Delhi Assembly. He said, "What was the hurry to get Farm Laws passed in Parliament during pandemic? It has happened for first time that three laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha, I hereby tear 3 Farm laws in this Assembly and appeal Centre not to become worst than Britishers". Delhi Assembly convened adjourned till 11 am on Friday amidst the uproar.

5. Day 2 of India va Australia first test at Adelaide

India vs Australia, IndvsAus

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side is all set to take on Tim Paine's Australia in the four-match Test series opener on Thursday (December 17, 2020) at the Adelaide Oval. India aims to extend it lead though Australia takes Day 1 honours as they restrcit India to 233/6. Skipper Virat Kohli’s scored a classy 74 before getting runout and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 43 off 160 balls.

4. Madhya Pradesh: Classes for 10th and 12th to resume from today

coronavirus, coronavirus India, COVID-19,

Due to the rising coronavirus infections in Madhya Pradesh regular classes could not be resumed but in view of the upcoming Board exams for students of classes 10th and 12th, it has been decided to resume classes in the state from December 18. 

