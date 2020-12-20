News bulletin Dec 20: Amit Shah to hold a mega road show in Bengal, farmers protest continues and other top news

With several important events lined up for today, Zee News brings to you all the important happenings that will take place today December 20. Read the top news headlines and other major updates from across the country to start your day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's mega road show in West Bengal

Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on Friday night on a two-day visit to Bengal to take stock of the BJP's affairs and activities in the districts, ahead of 2021 assembly elections. Shah will hold a mega road show in West Bengal on Sunday (December 20) together with rebel TMC MLAs, including Suvendu Adhikari, who have joined the BJP on Saturday (December 19).

Farmers protest continues for 25th day

The ongoing farmers protest against three new farm laws enters into 25th today (December 20) with thousands of farmers still sitting at Delhi borders asking the government to repeal the new laws. In a twist in this matter, a group of farmers who are in support of the new farm laws will hold a rally on Sunday (December 20) at Ghaziabad. It is expected that the rally would cause traffic jam in the area.

Kamal Haasan to conduct second phase of poll campaign

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan will start the second phase of election campaign on December 20 (Sunday) in the Kanchipuram constituency. During the first phase of the election campaign, Haasan has claimed that MNM is committed to fulfill AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran's dream to establish Madurai as the second capital of Tamil Nadu.

BMC may take a decision on night curfew

The BMC is expected to take a decision on the imposition of night curfew in Mumbai to cur the spread of the coronavirus in the city. The coronavirus cases have fallen in Mumbai in the recent past and it is expected that the BMC would impose the night curfew in order to check the spread of the disease during New Year's Eve.

SpiceJet to commence 30 new dosmestic routes

SpiceJet is set to launch 30 new domestic services including six new flights from Darbhanga in Bihar. These flights will commence in a phased manner from December 20, 2020. "Enhancing connectivity from Darbhanga, SpiceJet will launch flights connecting the city with Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad," the airline said in a statement.