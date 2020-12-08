News bulletin December 8: All you need to know about Bharat Bandh, Kerala Municipal polls and other important events that will take place today

This segment of Zee News brings to you important events that are lined up for the day.

Bharat Bandh today; Centre issues advisory

A 4-hour long nationwide strike on Tuesday (December 8) has been called by agitating farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws. In view of the bandh, the Centre asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security and that peace and tranquillity must be maintained during the strike. A home ministry official said that states have been directed to take precautionary measures so that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country.

India vs Australia 2020 3rd T20I today

The series pocketed and their confidence restored, India would eye nothing less than a clean sweep when they take on an Australian side significantly weakened by injury blows, in the third and final T20 International in Sydney on Tuesday.

PM Narendra Modi to address India Mobile Congress 2020 virtually today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday (December 8). The PM's address will be at 10: 45 am, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. The PM's address will be at 10: 45 am. IMC 2020 will be held from December 8-10, and is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

First phase of civic polls in Kerala today

The first phase of the three-tier local body elections will be held in Kerala on Tuesday (December 8). Five southern districts-Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki- would go for polls on Tuesday. Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, a total of 88,26,620 electors including 46,68,209 women and 70 transgenders would exercise their franchisein 11,225 polling stations in the first phase. The second and third phase of the elections will be held on December 10 and 14 and counting would be held on December 16.

APSRTC buses to ply in state after 1 pm on Bharat Bandh

In the wake of Bharat Bandh tomorrow, buses of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will not ply till 1 pm in the entire state on Tuesday, said state Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu. The minister added that all state government offices will be opened only after 1 pm on Tuesday.