Next 100 days crucial: Centre warns amid fears of COVID-19 third wave

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday (July 16) warned that the next 100 to 125 days were crucial and there should be no complacency in following COVID-19 rules, this remark comes amid fears of an impending COVID-19 third wave.

Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul in a presser in New Delhi said that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was still on going and expressed concerns as the number of coronavirus infections continue to see a slight rise.

Talking about the warning by World Health Organization recently on the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic globally he said that India's neighbouring countries too were witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Leaving North and South American regions of WHO, all other WHO regions are moving from good to bad and bad to worse. The world is moving towards a third wave and this is a fact," he said.

Further, Dr Paul said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was concerned and has asked the panel to devise plans and strategies to stall the third wave and it is possible.

It was emphasised that the only way to counter the rise of COVID-19 infections was vaccinations. Over 41.10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states and union territories, and more than 2.51 crore jabs are available with them and private hospitals, the Union health ministry said.

While, more 52,90,640 more doses are in the process of being supplied.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interaction with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala, he said that 80 per cent of the new COVID cases last week were from these states.

He urged the states to take proactive measures to prevent a third wave and stressed on moving forward with the strategy of test, track, treat and 'tika (vaccine)'.

Live TV