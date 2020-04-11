Next 3-4 weeks critical to determine impact of steps taken to curb coronavirus COVID-19 spread: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized the criticality of the next three to four weeks for determining the impact of the steps taken till now to contain the coronavirus COVID-19, adding that teamwork is the key to facing the challenge. The PM observed that the combined effort of the Centre and the states has definitely helped reduce the impact of COVID-19 but since the situation is rapidly evolving, constant vigilance is paramount.

The PM interacted with the chief ministers of all states via video conferencing to strategize ahead for tackling COVID-19. This was the third such interaction of the Prime Minister with CMs, the earlier ones had been held on April 2 and March 20.

He categorically assured that India has adequate supplies of essential medicines and said that measures are being taken to ensure the availability of protective gear and critical equipment for all front-line workers. He also gave a stern message against black marketing and hoarding.

Condemning and expressing distress at the instances of attacks on the doctors and medical staff, and at incidents of misbehaviour with students from North-East and Kashmir, the Prime Minister underlined that such cases need to be dealt with firmly. He also spoke about the need to curb lockdown violations and ensure that social distancing is followed.

Talking about the exit plan from lockdown, he said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the states on an extension of lockdown by another two weeks. He underlined that the motto of the government earlier was ‘jaan hai to jahaan hai’ but now is ‘jaan bhi jahaan bhi’.

Prime Minister talked about strengthening healthcare infrastructure and reaching out to patients through telemedicine. He also suggested that direct marketing for farm produce can be incentivised to prevent crowding in mandis, for which model APMC laws should be reformed swiftly. Such steps will help farmers sell products at their doorstep.

Talking about the economic challenges, Prime Minister said that the crisis is an opportunity to become self-reliant and turn the nation into an economic powerhouse.

The CMs provided feedback about the COVID positive cases in their respective states, steps taken by then to maintain social distancing, ramp up healthcare infrastructure, mitigate difficulties of migrants and maintain the supply of essentials. They suggested that lockdown should be extended by two weeks. They also sought financial and fiscal assistance from the Contre to boost their resources in this fight against the pandemic.