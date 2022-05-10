New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (May 9, 2022) announced that the next census in the country will be conducted in an e-mode and that it will be "100 per cent perfect".

Speaking at a function at Amingaon in Assam, Shah said with the next census to be conducted in e-mode, it will be a 100 per cent perfect enumeration and on its basis, the country's developmental planning for the next 25 years will be undertaken.

While e-census will have its challenges, there would also be advantages - about 50 per cent of the population will be able to feed their data themselves once the mobile application is downloaded on their phones, he pointed out.

The Union Minister said that he and his family will use the mobile application for filing the census data.

"We will have to make people aware of it and our ministry will spare no efforts to do so," he added.

Census is important from various aspects and for a 'population-sensitive state like Assam', it is even more vital, he said.

Shah also pointed out that census data can reflect demographic changes, economic mapping, areas left behind in the development parameters, cultural, linguistic and societal changes.

जनगणना ही आर्थिक विकास में पीछे रह गए देश के भौगोलिक क्षेत्रों व सामाजिक समूहों को इंगित करती है। सामाजिक संरचना में होते बदलावों और देश की विभिन्न भाषा-संस्कृतियों का परिचय भी जनगणना कराती है। लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से इतनी बहुआयामी कवायद को जितना महत्व मिलना चाहिए था वह नहीं मिला। pic.twitter.com/e2F2brCZRO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 9, 2022

The minister maintained that such an all-encompassing crucial exercise was not given its due importance in the past.

Shah claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government has given due importance to Census and his ministry has decided to use technology for scientific and accurate enumeration and proper analysis of the census findings.

जनगणना को नये नजरिये से देखना समय की जरूरत है। जनगणना के काम को पेपर census से डिजिटल census की ओर ले जाने का ये एक ऐतिहासिक वर्ष है। मैं स्वयं भी अपने परिवार के सदस्यों का डेटा ई-फॉर्म के रूप में भरूंगा। और मुझे विश्वास है कि देश की जनता भी जागरूकता के साथ इसमें सहयोग करेगी। pic.twitter.com/YRtZ9s0vsG — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 9, 2022

जनगणना आकड़ो का ऐसा स्त्रोत है जिसके आधार पर केंद्र व राज्य सरकारें अपनी नीतियां बनाती हैं। जनगणना एक साथ हमें कई सर्वेक्षणों से बचाने का काम करती है। मोदी सरकार ने तय किया है कि अब जो जनगणना होगी वह ई-जनगणना होगी जिसके आधार पर देश के अगले 25 साल के विकास का खाका तैयार होगा। pic.twitter.com/TyClkoPWow — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 9, 2022

"Even though Covid-19 has slowed it down, I am sure modernisation of the Registrar General of India will be completed by 2024," he added.

(With agency inputs)

