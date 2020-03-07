हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Next hearing on April 18 in Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case

Salman Khan did not appear in court on Saturday due to the vacancy of the post of judge.

Next hearing on April 18 in Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case
Jodhpur: The appeal on blackbuck hunting case related to film actor Salman Khan which was to be heard in District and Session Court of Rajasthan`s Jodhpur on Saturday (March 6) was postponed and the next hearing will be held on April 18 this year.

The hearing was postponed due to the appointment of District Judge Chandra Kumar Songera as Rajasthan High Court Judge.

On the other hand actor, Salman Khan`s advocate has submitted an application for the attendance apology which was accepted by the court. Salman Khan did not appear in court on Saturday due to the vacancy of the post of judge. An advocate of Salman Khan applied for an amnesty application citing the actor is busy shooting for his next movie.

The application said, "Salman Khan`s non-appearance in the court would not affect the hearing and he would appear in court whenever the court orders him to appear in person."

Salman Khan was booked under Section 51 of Wildlife Protection Act for poaching two chinkaras in Bhawad village on 26-27 September 1998 and one chinkara in Mathania on September 28, 1998.

