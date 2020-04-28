NGT chief, staff to attend office from May 4, hearings only through video-conferencing

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday said that its chairperson, members, and officers will attend the office with effect from May 4, 2020, pursuant to the end of the second phase of the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

The NGT said that its staff will attend the office with 100% attendance, while the remaining staff up to 33% strength shall physically attend the office as separately notified from time to time. The section heads/in-charge of all sections shall prepare rosters of staff required to attend office physically by rotation.

The staff members not required to present physically at the office shall always remain available on the phone and electronic means of communication and shall attend office physically as and when required.

Considering the health and safety of lawyers/public/litigants/staff, till the situation of coronavirus improves, judicial work will be conducted by the Benches of NGT only by Video Conferencing, without physical presence/appearance of parties or their counsel in the NGT complex.

Only online filing (e-filing) of cases is allowed and no physical filing is permitted

The parties/lawyers may request for listing or adjournment of their cases or make urgent mentioning, by sending an email in advance to judicialngt@nic.in.

All communication with NGT qua listing of cases, filing of documents/reports, filing of written submissions/synopsis/audio of oral submissions (if any), etc. shall be done only through this email ID.

The lawyers/litigants desirous of participating personally in VC hearings are required to send a request at the above email ID in advance, giving their names, case title, case number, date of hearing, email IDs, mobile numbers, etc.

For VC hearings, NGT shall be using “Vidyo” App whereby users can join Vidyo room from their mobile phones/laptops/ desktops having adequate internet facility. Vidyo App can be downloaded from the link given in website ecourtvc.nic.in as well as Google Play Store (for Android) and Apple Store (for iOS). If a request for personal hearing through VC is permitted by the Bench, the time and link with a one-time password for VC hearing shall be shared with the parties by the Office.

Entry to NGT complex shall be restricted only to its staff.

All the safety and precautionary guidelines issued by the Government shall be scrupulously followed by all concerned.