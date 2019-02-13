NH-3 blocked after landslide in Himachal Pradesh​'s Banala

Mandi: Vehicular traffic on National Highway-3 has been suspended after boulders tumbled down onto the road following a landslide in Banala town of Mandi district.

The landslide occurred on Wednesday morning due to loosening of rocks after continuous snowfall and rain from the last six days.No casualties have been reported so far.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Mandi district Rugved Milind said, "At around 5:30 am today, National Highway 3 got blocked due to landslides, machines have been deputed to remove boulders from the road. It will take a few hours to restore vehicular traffic on the national highway."

National Highway-5 in Kinnaur district had to be closed for several hours on Tuesday after a landslide.The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) had, earlier this month, issued a warning for snow and avalanche in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur districts.