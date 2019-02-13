हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

NH-3 blocked after landslide in Himachal Pradesh​'s Banala

The landslide occurred on Wednesday morning due to loosening of rocks after continuous snowfall and rain from the last six days.No casualties have been reported so far.

NH-3 blocked after landslide in Himachal Pradesh​&#039;s Banala
Representational image

Mandi: Vehicular traffic on National Highway-3 has been suspended after boulders tumbled down onto the road following a landslide in Banala town of Mandi district.

The landslide occurred on Wednesday morning due to loosening of rocks after continuous snowfall and rain from the last six days.No casualties have been reported so far.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Mandi district Rugved Milind said, "At around 5:30 am today, National Highway 3 got blocked due to landslides, machines have been deputed to remove boulders from the road. It will take a few hours to restore vehicular traffic on the national highway."

National Highway-5 in Kinnaur district had to be closed for several hours on Tuesday after a landslide.The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) had, earlier this month, issued a warning for snow and avalanche in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur districts. 

Tags:
Himachal PradeshLandslideNH-3 blocked
Next
Story

Lies of 'Mahajhootbandhan' stand exposed by CAG report on Rafale: Arun Jaitley

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi