NHAI approves Rs 55 crore project for beautification, civil work of Ayodhya bypass

Ayodhya: Ahead of the long-awaited Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple construction on August 5, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the Rs 55 crore project for the beautification and civil work of the Ayodhya bypass.

NHAI approved the project in two separate parts where the civil work of the Ayodhya bypass will cost over Rs 40 crore, while the beautification work will amount Rs 15 crore.

As of now, nearly 30% of the civil work is done.

Bids for beautification work of Ayodhya underpass have been also invited. Bids will open on July 29, 2020.

Notably, the earth filling up to a certain height for planting the exotic plants cannot be commenced before construction of CC kerb in the median.

However, the construction of CC kerb is covered under the civil work, hence, the beautification work shall start after the construction of CC kerb.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with prominent saints, some sangh officials and other famous names associated with the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement will be reportedly present for the Bhoomi pujan of the Ram Temple.