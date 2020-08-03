NHAI invites bids for three packages for Delhi-Mumbai expressway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday invited applications from private players as part of the bidding process for three packages for the Delhi-Mumbai expressway project. The bids have already been invited for two packages and for the third package, the bid will be out this week.

The three packages under Sohna-Mumbai expressway includes a 58-km stretch that passes through Delhi with an aim to decongest Delhi in the coming years.

NHAI invited applications for the first package under the bidding process from Delhi's DND flyway to Ballabgarh. As per the plan, work on Ballabhgarh stretch from DND flyway will be started from February 2021, the target is to complete it by May-June 2023.

For the second package, NHAI has invited bids for the construction of 25 km expressway from Jaitpur to Ballabhgarh. NHAI will start the bidding process this week for the third package of 26 km stretch from Ballabgarh to Sohna.

The construction work on the Sohna-Mumbai stretch is in full swing. The first stretch from Sohna to Dausa is scheduled for completion by November 2021. The NHAI awarded the work for about 1,000 km out of the 1,250 km expressway.

The plan of the government to extend the expressway to DND (Delhi) was included recently. This move was aimed to not only decongest Delhi from traffic chaos but also to improve the road connectivity of Gurugram and Faridabad.

The commuters can take this road to head towards Agra and Jaipur. The extended link of the expressway would also be approved to provide direct connectivity from the expressway to Jewar airport.