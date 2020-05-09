NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over deaths of migrant workers in Aurangabad train mishap, seeks details

MUMBAI: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Maharashtra state government over mowing down 16 migrants by an empty goods train in Aurangabad on May 8, 2020.

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports, the Commission has directed State Chief Secretary and District Magistrate of Aurangabad to submit a detailed report within four weeks.

The incident happened between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Nanded Division.

"Officers have been directed to submit a detailed report, within four weeks in to the incident. It should also include details of the steps taken by the state and the district authorities to provide food, shelter, and other basic amenities to the poor people, especially the migrant labourers, who are facing extreme difficulties from every angle," NHRC said in a statement.

Along with it the report also demands the details of the relief and rehabilitation provided to the victim labourers and their dependents along with status of the medical treatment provided to the injured is also required to be given in the report.

NHRC noted that prima facie, the mishap can be termed as a train accident as normally it is not expected that people will be sleeping on the railway tracks. However, the crucial aspect is that the poor labourers, who were already facing many hardships amid countrywide lockdown, were forced to walk on foot for a very long distance due to non-availability of any mode of transport, lost their lives due to apparent negligence by the district administration, the statement read.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR), the injured are getting treatment in Aurangabad civil hospital.

The mishap occurred on Friday in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.