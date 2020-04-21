NHRC seeks detailed report from Maharashtra police on Palghar lynching in 4 weeks

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) on Tuesday (April 21) sent a notice to the Maharashtra police chief over Palghar lynching incident which has triggered a political slugfest across the country.

Based on a complaint in connection with the incident, a notice was issued to the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) over the mob lynching of three persons in the presence of police personnel in Palghar district on April 16, the NHRC statement said.

The NHRC said it has called for a detailed report of the incident in four weeks, including inputs on the action taken against the culprits and relief, if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased. "The death of three persons in such a cruel manner by an unruly mob, that too during country-wide lockdown, under extra vigil by the administration and police, amounts to gross violations of the right to life of the victims," the letter read.

"The victims, belonging to a sect of Sadhus, were going to attend a funeral, when they along with the driver of their car were, attacked by an unruly mob on suspicion that they were theives. The video of the attack showed that police personnel were also present when the victims were being attacked," it read.

The commission has observed that the incident is apparently indicative of "negligence by the public servants".

Three men, including two saints Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj (70 years), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and their driver Nilesh Yalgade (30), were lynched by villagers in Palghar on the night of April 16. Zee Media reporter, who presented the ground coverage, revealed several startling facts. The available facts and a few videos in possession of the Zee Media show inept handling of the situation by the police, who could have saved the precious lives of the trio.

According to reports, policemen present at the site at the time of the incident, hardly took any action to save the saints from the attackers. One of the two saint, who featured in the video, is seen begging for his life with folded hands as he get brutally thrashed by the crowd.