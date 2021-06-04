हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NHRC

NHRC seeks report from Assam government on assault on doctor



NHRC seeks report from Assam government on assault on doctor

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday (June 4) sought a report on the alleged assault on a doctor at a medical facility in Hojai district of Assam from the state government within four weeks.

“The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India, after taking cognizance of a complaint about the brutal assault on a doctor by the relatives of a Covid patient at Udali Model Hospital in Hojai district of Assam 01.06.2021 has called for the action taken report from the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Government of Assam into the alleged incident within four weeks. Besides an enquiry into the allegations, the report is expected to include the needful preventive and punitive action taken in the matter,” NHRC said in a statement.

“The Commission has also sent a copy of the complaint to the Secretary, Union Health & Family Welfare Ministry to initiate necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the frontline health workers in the country,” it added.

A video of the attack, which went viral on social media, showed the doctor being assaulted by a group of people.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that 24 people were arrested for allegedly assaulting the doctor.

Several political parties have condemned the incident and asked the government to take strict action against the culprits.

