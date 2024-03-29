Advertisement
RAMESHWARAM CAFE BLAST

NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh Reward for Information On Bengaluru Cafe Blast Accused

The announcement comes on the heels of a major breakthrough earlier this week when the NIA arrested Muzammil Shareef, a key conspirator in the blast case. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 07:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of two key accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru. The agency has sought the public’s assistance in locating Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa alias Abdul Matheen Taha, who are wanted in connection with the case.

The announcement comes on the heels of a major breakthrough earlier this week when the NIA arrested Muzammil Shareef, a key conspirator in the blast case. Investigations have revealed that Shareef had provided logistic support to the two wanted accused in the case, which involved an IED explosion at the cafe located at ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1. The blast resulted in injuries to several people.

