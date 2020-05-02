NIA arrests CPI (Maoist) cadre accused in arms, ammunition case in Jharkhand

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (May 2, 2020) arrested an absconding accused Manoj Choudhary from Hooghly in West Bengal. Several incriminating documents including immovable properties related transactions have been seized from his possession.

The accused from the Giridih District in Jharkhand was produced before NIA Special Court in Ranchi and has been taken on police remand for five days.

The case pertains to the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition at Akbakitand village in Giridih District leading to the arrest of 15 operatives of CPI (Maoists) including SAC member Sunil Manjhi. A case was registered at Dumri Police Station in Giridih District.

During further investigation, more numbers of arms and ammunition and a huge quantity of explosives were recovered from Lugu Pahad in Bokaro District.

Subsequently, NIA submitted two charge-sheets against a total of 17 accused persons including accused Manoj Chaudhary.

The investigation had revealed that Manoj has been an active member of the banned terrorist outfit CPI (Maoist) and he was instrumental in the investment of terrorism extortion and levy amount collected by senior Maoists cadres into real estate. He had been in contact with the senior CPI (Maoist) cadres since 2008 and had been channelizing their ill-gotten wealth into the acquisition of immovable properties at prime locations in Giridih district of Jharkhand.

He had been continuously evading arrest for more than 3 years.

Further investigation in the case continues.

