NIA arrests four more in Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (October 20) arrested four persons in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case.

The NIA said the four were terror associates or overground workers (OGWs) of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists.

The accused - Suhail Ahmad, Kamran Ashraf Reshi, Rayid Bashir and Hanan Gulzar - were nabbed as the agency conducted searches at 11 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam and Baramulla districts.

“The case relates to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates including the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), etc.,” said NIA in a statement.

“Till now, nine accused persons have been arrested in this case,” it added.

The agency said that today’s search led to the seizure of electronic devices and incriminating jihadi documents, posters, etc.

Live TV