हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Investigation Agency

NIA arrests four more in Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy

The NIA said the four were terror associates or overground workers (OGWs) of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists.

NIA arrests four more in Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy
Representational Image

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (October 20) arrested four persons in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case.

The NIA said the four were terror associates or overground workers (OGWs) of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists.

The accused - Suhail Ahmad, Kamran Ashraf Reshi, Rayid Bashir and Hanan Gulzar - were nabbed as the agency conducted searches at 11 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam and Baramulla districts.

“The case relates to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates including the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), etc.,” said NIA in a statement.

“Till now, nine accused persons have been arrested in this case,” it added.

The agency said that today’s search led to the seizure of electronic devices and incriminating jihadi documents, posters, etc.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Investigation AgencyNIAJammu and KashmirTerrorismTerror conspiracy
Next
Story

Negative RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers coming to India

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Priyanka Vadra, going from Lucknow to Agra, gives first-aid to injured woman on the way