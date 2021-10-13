हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
National Investigation Agency

NIA arrests five terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir, seize ‘jihadi documents’

The agency said that the five were involved in a conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities.

File Photo

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested five more terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case on Wednesday (October 13).

The agency said that the five were involved in a conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates.

The arrested have been identified as Md Haneef Chiralu, Hafeez, Owais Dar, Mateen Bhat and Arif Farooq Bhat.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the 05 arrested accused persons are terror associates/OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been instrumental in providing logistical support to terrorists and facilitating them in carrying out terror activities,” said NIA in a statement.

During the searches, the NIA seized electronic devices and “incriminating jihadi documents”.

